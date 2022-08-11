Raju Srivastava Health Update: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, 58, had a heart attack on Wednesday morning while exercising in a Delhi gym. His trainer drove him to AIIMS, where he received twice CPR and was brought back to life. According to his friend and coworker Sunil Pal, he is no longer in danger.Also Read - Comedian Raju Srivastava On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

ANI quoted its sources saying, “Comedian Raju Srivastava is on a ventilator at AIIMS Delhi, he is responding to clinical treatment.” Raju reportedly experienced chest trouble while exercising on the treadmill. Before being released, he will remain under monitoring for a few days. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Undergoes Angioplasty After Suffering Heart Attack, Friends Give Health Update

According to ANI’s latest report, Raju Srivastava’s wife spoke with the UP CM over the phone, and he promised to offer all assistance he could. He also gave officers the go-ahead to assist the couple in any way necessary. Also Read - Raju Srivastav Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To AIIMS

Raju Srivastava Health Assistance:

UP CM had a telephonic conversation with wife of comedian Raju Srivastava (in file pic) & assured all possible help; also instructed officers to extend all help to them. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi y’day after he experienced chest pain & collapsed while working out at the gym pic.twitter.com/6It7BBZ3gU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2022

Raju got his big break with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge‘s inaugural season of stand-up comedy. He has acted in Hindi movies including Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Bombay to Goa, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Baazigar. He also participated in the third season of Bigg Boss.

We wish Raju Srivastava a quick and healthy recovery!