Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown more improvement in his health, reported his chief advisor Ajit Saxena. The popular actor suffered a heart attack last month and got admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. He now tried interacting with his wife Shikha Srivastava and showed signs of improved mobility.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Shifted Back on Ventilator Support After High Fever

A report in Aaj Tak mentioned Saxena saying that Raju has been trying hard to come back to normalcy and his wife is helping him every step of the way. The comedian’s health is ‘steadily improving,’ he said. Saxena added that the actor is trying to interact more via signs and gestures, however, he is not able to interact fully right now. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update Today: Nephew Says he Opened His Eyes But... | Official Statement

RAJU SRIVASTAVA TRIES TO INTERACT WITH HIS WIFE ANTARA SRIVASTAVA

“Raju bhaiya ke haath pair hilane lage hain. Woh aankh kholkar apni patnee Shikha Srivastava ko dekhte hain. Unake haath ko chhoote hain aur yeh bataane ki koshish karate hain ki woh jald hi theek ho jaenge,(Raju has started moving his hands and feet. He opens his eyes and tries to interact with his wife Shikha Srivastava. He tries to touch her hand. He is trying his best to ensure everyone that he will be fine very soon),” Saxena told Aaj Tak. Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Family Warns Against 'Unreliable Sources,' Writes Official Statement on Instagram | Latest Health Update

Raju had reportedly developed an infection last week after which the doctors advised that only one person shall stay with him at the hospital. His daughter Antara Srivastava also released a statement last week, mentioning that his health is stable now.

Raju got hospitalised on August 10. He was working out at a gym in Delhi when he collapsed and his trainer rushed him to the hospital. He later underwent angioplasty and remained on a ventilator for a long time. Raju’s fans and friends have been sending prayers his way. Many special Pujas and Havans were also conducted for his speedy recovery. We too wish him a speedy recovery!