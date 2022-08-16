Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava’s health has shown a slight improvement. He is undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack on August 10 during a workout at the gym. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day. Raju Srivastava’s latest health update has been shared by actor Shekhar Suman who said it’s positive news for all the fans of the stand-up comic artist. He is recovering slowly and is stable at the moment. Raju will recover in a week or two. Sheka“ Suman tweeted, “Gradual and slow recovery of Raju Srivastava. Stable condition according to the family. Will take a week or two to recover. Overall positive,” he tweetedAlso Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Condition Is Improving, Says Personal Secretary

Raju Srivastava’s personal secretary on Tuesday morning told the media that his health condition of Raju is improving and we pray that he recovers soon. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Voice Message For Comedian's Speedy Recovery, Says, 'It's Enough Raju...'

The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon: Garvit Narang, Personal Secretary of Raju Srivastava He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/m1fH5WjoD0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Raju Srivastava continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness.