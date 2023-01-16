Home

Raju Srivastava's Daughter Antara Srivastava breaks the silence on the gym being held for the demise.

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava died on September 21, 2022, after suffering from post-heart attack complications. Raju collapsed while he was on a treadmill. He suddenly complained of chest pain and then fainted. Now, in a recent interview, Raju’s daughter, Antara Srivastava for the first time talked about his gym session and heart disease. Antara dismissed the reports that the gym was being blamed for Raju’s death. “Whatever happened to him, it was just incidental that it happened while he was gymming. He had a health condition. We shouldn’t blame the gym”, Antara told E-Times.

Antara Srivastava thanked the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for being in touch with the family. “I want to thank our PM, Narendra Modi ji. He was immediately in touch with my mother ever since Dad collapsed and remained in touch till the last day. A lot of things eased out for us, consequently. I also thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath ji. We were very well taken care of. Shri Brajesh Pathak ji and Keshav Prasad Maurya ji, Piyush Goel ji, Rajnath Singh ji and Dr Harsh Vardhan stood by us- and thanks to them too. I am not taking these names because of my father’s political affiliations. He was loved by many people from several parties. Arvind Kejriwal wrote us a letter. Laaloo Prasad Yadav is a big fan of my Dad”, Raju’s daughter told the portal.

She also thanked Amitabh Bachchan and mentioned that he used to ask for her father’s health update every day. “I must tell you that there is one man who enquired about my Dad’s health every single day when he was hospitalised. And that’s Amitabh Bachchan. That’s a very big thing. My Dad idolised him and he became what he was because of Mr Bachchan. This all gave us a lot of strength”, Antara concluded.

On the work front, Antara has assisted with quite a few film projects, such as Vodka Diaries as an Assistant Producer.