Raju Srivastava’s Family Warns Against ‘Unreliable Sources’: Raju Srivastava’s fans finally have a sigh of relief as the comedian is showing signs of recovery. He has regained consciousness 15 days after suffering a heart attack according to recent updates. Raju, however, still continues to remain on the ventilator. ANI had today reported in his tweet that, “Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown minor improvement, he is still on the ventilator and under observation: Sources (sic).” Later in the day, comedian Sunil Pal had said that Raju can be released from the hospital any time. Putting an end to all the speculations and third-party claims, the comedian’s daughter Antara Srivastava has shared a note on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Raju Srivastava Still on Ventilator Despite Regaining Consciousness | Latest Health Update

Check Out Latest Instagram Post by Raju Srivastava’s Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastava (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

Also Read - Raju Srivastava Finally Regains Consciousness After 15 Days in ICU | Official Statement

Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Warns Against Unreliable Sources

Antara’s statement read, “Dear all well wishers, my dad Mr Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment.. Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji’s official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else in unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We’re thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery. With love and gratitude from Antara Srivastava (Raju Srivastava Ji’s daughter) (sic).” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Brother Says 'Expecting Good News Soon' | Official Statement

Raju’s manager Maqbool had previously told News 18 that, “It’s not like he got up, sat down and is now talking. But his body has now started responding to his brain. This was the only big problem due to which he was unable to gain consciousness but this has happened now (brain is working with the body).” He further added, “He is now able to make his legs and hands a little. We can say that it is partial consciousness.”

Raju Srivastava was once one of the highly paid stand-up comedians in the country. He has also featured in Bollywood films like Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya and Bombay to Goa.

For more updates on Raju Srivastava, check out this space at India.com.