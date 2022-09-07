Raju Srivastava Health Update: Bollywood actor and comedian Raju Srivastava who suffered a massive attack last month, has been on the life support system at AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was out on ventilator support again. As per the latest updates, Raju Srivastava is doing slightly better and his family has been asking all his well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery. Raju’s friends offered prayers for him at Panki Temple in Kanpur.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Interacts With Wife, Tries to Move - Latest Health Update

Raju Srivastava's chief advisor Ajit Saxena visited Lord Hanuman in Panki temple and prayed for his speedy recovery. He was joined by some of Raju's close friends. Raju's best friend Sanjay Kapoor was also present there. Meanwhile, the comedian's family shared the latest health update of the comedian. He said there is an improvement in his health, however, he has to get off the ventilator support. There has been some movement in Raju's hands and feet, and he even interacted with his wife, Shikha Srivastava.

Raju's wife Shikha requested everyone not to spread any rumours and believe false stories as it affects the morale of the family members. "All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us," she told Bombay Times.