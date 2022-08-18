Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Raju Srivastava, had a heart attack while he was in the gym. Srivastava apparently passed out this morning while using a treadmill. The 58-year-old comedian was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The comedian’s health is deteriorating day by day with no signs of change. Amidst all this, Maqbool, Raju Srivastava’s manager, has debunked the comedian’s alleged demise and brain dead rumours.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Extremely Critical, Brain Dead in AIIMS; Fans Pray For Miracle

Maqbool told News 18 that he is not dead. He said, “There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him. At 2 AM on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava LIVE Health Update: Comedian's Manager Slams Death Rumours

Additionally, his manager responded to rumours declaring Raju Srivastava’s brain to be dead. He said, “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava’s Brain Stopped Functioning, Sunil Pal Asks Fans to Pray in Emotional Video

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava is well-known in the comedy world and is known for his impersonations of politicians and actors. Additionally, he took part in various comedy programs, such as Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

We wish Raju Srivastava a quick and healthy recovery!