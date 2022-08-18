Raju Srivastava Health Update: The latest health update of Raju Srivastava has left his family and fans across the nation worried as the comedian’s condition has detoriated. Raju Srivastav who is admitted to AIIMS has been in a very delicate and critical condition since last night, according to a report in TOI. The report also claimed that Raju’s blood pressure that had dropped drastically yesterday evening has currently been stabilized but the overall condition has gone further downhill.Also Read - Raju Srivastava’s Brain Stopped Functioning, Sunil Pal Asks Fans to Pray in Emotional Video

ETimes report further has it that Dr Padma Srivastava who was presently in Kolkata, has been summoned, and is now taking a flight from Kolkata to Delhi. Raju Srivastav's nephew, Kushal who has been sharing his health update, too confirmed the news and when contacted by etimes, he said in a choked voice, "We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji's condition has become very critical."

Following Raju's detoriating condition, a room has now been booked by Raju Srivastav's immediate family in the hospital where other relatives can even stay overnight.

Raju Srivastav’s nephew, Kushal also told the news portal that Dr Harsh Vardhan, former minister of Health and Family Welfare, has been personally coordinating with the doctors attending to Raju Srivastav at AIIMS Hospital, and then further coordinating with the family. Dr Harsh Vardhan’s latest meeting with the medical team completed just a couple of hours ago.



Raju was admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a heart attack while working out. He was rushed to the AIIMS hospital by his trainer where the doctors tried to resuscitate him by giving CPR twice. He hasn’t come back to consciousness ever since and is currently admitted to the ICU.