Raju Srivastav Health Update: Raju Srivastav who is admitted in AIIMS, Delhi following a severe heart attack is 'critical and on ventilator' in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources. As per reports, the actor has been put on a ventilator after he underwent an angioplasty. Meanwhile, Raju's daughter opened up on her father's medical condition and said that the Srivastav family is praying for his health.

In an interview with BT, Raju Srivastav’s daughter Antara Srivastava said, “My father has been travelling regularly to Delhi and other places across the country for work. He makes it a point to exercise in the gym every day and never misses his workout. He was perfectly fine and has had no heart ailments, so this is very shocking.” She further added, “His condition has neither improved nor worsened. The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU.”

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, spoke to Shikha Srivastava, wife of Raju Srivastava. The chief minister assured his family of all help and asked officials to remain in touch with them.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, is also the chairperson of the UP Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

Raju has been part of many films and TV shows like Bigg Boss, Shaktimaan, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab and Baazigar. He was recently seen as a special guest on India’s Laughter Champion. Some of Raju Srivastav’s popular films include, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.