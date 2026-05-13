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Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on Rs 1 crore bonus buzz after Dhurandhar franchises monstrous success: Sab mera naam use...

Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on Rs 1 crore bonus buzz after Dhurandhar franchises monstrous success: ‘Sab mera naam use…’

Rakesh Bedi has responded to viral discussions about a reported Rs 1 crore bonus following the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, reacting to how his name is being used in the ongoing buzz.

Rakesh Bedi reacts on Rs 1 crore bonus buzz (PC: Instagram)

Rakesh Bedi is once again winning hearts online after reacting to the viral buzz surrounding the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The veteran actor became one of the most talked-about names after audiences connected strongly with his character Jameel Jamali and his now-famous dialogue “Bachcha hai tu mera.” Soon after reports claimed that he received a Rs 1 crore bonus from the makers following the film’s blockbuster run fans flooded social media with memes jokes and celebratory posts. Now the actor has finally addressed the rumours in his own humorous style.

Rakesh Bedi reacts to Rs 1 crore bonus rumours

During a recent interview Rakesh Bedi was asked about reports claiming that the makers rewarded him with an extra Rs 1 crore after the overwhelming response to his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While speaking about the speculation, the actor responded with humour and honesty.

The host jokingly said, “Jo random afwah udi hui hai Rs 1 crore wali usko sach karne ka mere paas tareeka hai.” He further added, “100 brands ne mera naam use karke ‘Bachcha tu mera’ wale creatives banaye hain. Agar har brand Rs 1 lakh bhej de toh Rs 1 crore ho jayega.” Reacting to this, Rakesh Bedi laughed and said: “Sab mera naam use kar rahe hain meme bana rahe hain cartoon bana rahe hain… uska fayda mujhe bhi toh hona chahiye na.”

Also read: Dhurandhar to release in Japan: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film set to boost overseas collection further

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Viral dialogue turns into internet sensation

The phrase “Bachcha hai tu mera” became one of the biggest viral trends after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. From social media reels to advertising creatives the dialogue was used everywhere making Rakesh Bedi one of the surprise breakout stars of the franchise. Many brands and meme pages also used the line in promotional content which added even more fuel to the ongoing Rs 1 crore bonus rumours. Though the actor jokingly responded to the claims he also reportedly clarified earlier that no such amount had officially reached his account.

Also read: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 legal trouble continues as Rang De song dispute talks with Trimurti Films break down

About the Dhurandhar franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise directed by Aditya Dhar stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover spy name Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, dealing with dangerous global missions. The films also feature Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and many other pathbreaking performers in key roles.

Produced by Jio Studios the action thriller franchise created box office history by crossing Rs 3,186.22 crore worldwide. The first film Dhurandhar released in 2025 earned Rs 1,354.84 crore globally while Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 1,795.60 crore worldwide making the franchise one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema.

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