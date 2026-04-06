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Rakesh Bedi issues public apology after Harijan remark sparks backlash; says did not know it was... - WATCH

Rakesh Bedi issues public apology after ‘Harijan’ remark sparks backlash; says ‘did not know it was…’ – WATCH

Rakesh Bedi apologises after facing criticism for using a banned term in an old interview, says there was no intent to hurt anyone.

A video from a past interview has suddenly brought veteran actor Rakesh Bedi into the spotlight, but this time, not for his performance. The actor, who is currently being praised for his roles in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has now issued a public apology after facing backlash over his use of the word ‘Harijan’ while discussing social reformer B. R. Ambedkar.

What started as an old clip has now turned into a fresh controversy, with social media reacting strongly and demanding accountability.

Why did Rakesh Bedi face backlash?

The issue came to light after Kailash Jaiswar, Mumbai State President of the Azad Samaj Party, shared the video online. In the clip, Bedi was heard using the word ‘Harijan’ while talking about Dr Ambedkar’s work for marginalised communities. The term is now widely considered inappropriate, and its official use has been discouraged and prohibited in India. Jaiswar criticised the actor and also revealed that he personally spoke to Bedi, asking him to apologise publicly.

Rakesh Bedi’s apology: ‘I did not say it on purpose’

Soon after the controversy escalated, a video of Bedi apologising began circulating online. In the clip, the actor explained that he had no idea the term was prohibited and that his intention was not to hurt anyone. He said, “Namaskar, friends. I am Rakesh Bedi. A few months ago, I posted a video in which I said that in our country, Bheem Rao Ambedkar ji worked a lot for Dalits, for Harijans and for people of backward society. He worked very hard for their upliftment. So now I have come to know that it is prohibited to use the word Harijan in our country. And I said it with a good intention that he worked very hard for Harijans and Dalits.”

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He further added, “But if my use of the word Harijan has offended a person or a society, then I apologise for that. I did not say it on purpose. I did not know that it was prohibited.”

Behind the scenes: The phone call that led to an apology

Earlier, Jaiswar had also shared a voice note where he could be heard speaking to Bedi over a phone call. In the conversation, he explained why the term is considered inappropriate today and requested the actor to issue a public apology.

According to Jaiswar, Bedi agreed during the call that he would address the issue, and the actor has now followed through with a video message.

फिल्म अभिनेता व चर्चित फिल्म धुरंधर के जमील जमाली #राकेश_बेदी द्वारा एक विडियो में दिए गए आपत्तिजनक बयान डाॅ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी “हरिजनों” के लिए लड़ाई लड़ते रहें, इस बयान पर मैंने उनसे से कॉल पर बात की, और कहा त्वरित विडियो के माध्यम से बहुजन समाज से माफी मांगीए। pic.twitter.com/PkL4OmWfK8 — Kailash Jaiswar (@kailashJai_ASP) April 5, 2026

Rakesh Bedi in the Dhurandhar franchise

Amid this controversy, Bedi continues to receive praise for his performance in Dhurandhar and its sequel. The films, directed by Aditya Dhar, have been performing strongly at the box office and keeping the cast in the news. While the apology has been issued, the incident once again highlights how language and awareness continue to evolve, and how public figures are expected to stay mindful of that change.

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