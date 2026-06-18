Rakesh Bedi REACTS to rumours that Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar script came from the PMO: ‘Soch bhi nahi sakta…’

Rakesh Bedi has responded to viral speculation about Dhurandhar, offering his perspective on the claims that have been widely discussed across social media platforms and entertainment circles.

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Was Dhurandhar influenced by the PMO (PC: Twitter)

The Dhurandhar franchise has become one of the biggest success stories in recent Hindi cinema, earning praise for its action-packed storytelling, espionage drama and memorable performances. While the films are largely known for their intense narrative and high-stakes missions, audiences also embraced several unexpected comic moments that stood out amid the tension. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who played a key role in the franchise, has now shared interesting details about how some of those lighter scenes made it into the films. He also addressed a long-running rumour suggesting that the script originated from the Prime Minister’s Office, a claim that has circulated online since the franchise became a blockbuster.

How did comedy become a part of Dhurandhar?

Speaking at a recent event in New Delhi, Rakesh Bedi revealed that he felt the screenplay was extremely intense when he first read it. According to him, the story was packed with tension and high drama, which led him to believe that a few lighter moments could help balance the viewing experience.

The actor explained that since comedy comes naturally to him, he noticed opportunities where humour could fit into the narrative without disrupting the story. He approached director Aditya Dhar with the idea and suggested trying a few comic touches. Initially, Dhar was not entirely convinced. However, as filming progressed, both the actor and director started enjoying the additions, eventually incorporating several memorable humorous moments into the final cut.

What did Rakesh Bedi say about PMO script rumours?

During the conversation, the actor was asked about claims that Dhurandhar was written with direct involvement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Responding to the speculation, Bedi said: “Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi”

Why did the rumours emerge?

The Dhurandhar films sparked discussions among viewers due to their strong national security themes and political backdrop. While many praised the franchise for its gripping storytelling and patriotic tone, some critics argued that it appeared favourable towards the current administration. These discussions eventually led to speculation online about the origins of the script.

What role did Rakesh Bedi play in the franchise?

Rakesh Bedi portrayed Jameel Jamali, an undercover Indian operative who successfully infiltrates Pakistan’s political establishment. His character later transforms into a politician while secretly carrying out a larger mission for India. One of the biggest twists in the franchise arrives when audiences discover the true identity and purpose of his character. Bedi revealed that he knew about the surprise element and the character’s complete arc from the beginning, allowing him to carefully shape his performance throughout the films.

How successful has the Dhurandhar franchise been?

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar became a massive box office success and reportedly earned more than Rs 1307 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and performed even better, crossing Rs 1800 crore globally.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Danish Pandor, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, Naseem Mughal, Bimal Oberoi, Mustafa Ahmed, Hitul Pujara, Aditya Uppal, Ashwin Dhar, Udaybir Sandhu, Raj Zutshi, Vivek Sinha, Suvinder Vicky and Pari Pandher in crucial and powerful roles, with Yami Gautam Dhar in a special cameo appearance. The combination of espionage, action, political intrigue and unexpected humour has helped establish Dhurandhar as one of the most successful film franchises of recent years.