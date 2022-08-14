Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death: Hansal Mehta Grieves The Big Bull’s Demise

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s death came as a setback to many including filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Hansal Mehta directed the web series Scam 1992 with Pratik Gandhi as the lead protagonist which featured a character similar to Jhunjhunwala. Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram stories and shared an image of Jhunjhunwala with Kabir Cafe’s Matkar Maya ka Ahankar playing in the background. Mehta adapted the song for Scam 1992 as well. In Mehta’s web show Kavin Dave portrayed a character similar to the billionaire. The series was lauded by the audiences and has a 9.3/100 IMDB (Internet Movie Database) rating.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Hansal Mehta Urges People to Watch Aamir Khan's Film, Says, 'Stop Spreading Malaria'

Check out Hansal Mehta’s Instagram story:

For the unversed, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning (August 14). As per sources, the investor was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 am and was declared dead. Jhunjhunwala was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments. He had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago.

Hansal Mehta is an Indian filmmaker and has directed films like Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta and Chhalaang to name a few.

