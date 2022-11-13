Rakesh Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional on Mr Natwarlal Director, Says ‘Another Colleague Left’

Rakesh Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan recently got emotional on Mr Natwarlal Director and penned a heartfelt blog dedicated to his late colleague.

Rakesh Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional on Mr Natwarlal Director, Says ‘Another Colleague Left’

Rakesh Sharma Death: Amitabh Bachchan recently got emotional on Mr Natwarlal Director Rakesh Kumar’s death. The actor penned an emotional blog dedicated to his former colleague on Sunday. Big B, who is getting rave reviews for Sooraj Barjatya’s adventure-drama Uunchai, was saddened by the veteran filmmaker’s sudden demise. In his blog he wrote how he found it difficult to attend the funeral of the late director. He recalled Rakesh Kumar’s cinematic journey as an assistant director in Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer to making some of the most successful films of Hindi cinema. The Uunchai actor also praised Rakesh Kumar’s sense of ‘screenplay and direction’.

Also Read:

AMITABH BACHCHAN REMEMBERS RAKESH KUMAR’S CINEMATIC JOURNEY

The megastar wrote in his blog, “But morose is the day… for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films… and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al… and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi…” He further added, “One by one they all leave… But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget… his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth… and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety…”

AMITABH BACHCHAN HESITATES TO ATTNED RAKESH KUMAR’S FUNERAL

The actor concluded by stating, “A most affable and kind-hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral… for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered…, adding folded hands emojis.”

Rakesh Kumar also made films starring Amitabh Bachchan, such as Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch and Yaarana.

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.