Rakesh Roshan on Bollywood movies’ failure: Director Rakesh Roshan believes that Hindi cinema lacks the stories and the music today. In an interview recently, he talked about the Box Office failures of the Bollywood movies and how the audience wants to see cinema which is ‘rooted’ in our culture. The veteran actor and director took the examples of SS Rajamouli’s movies RRR and Baahubali.Also Read - Prakash Jha Says Boycott Isn't The Reason Behind Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Failure: 'You Can't Say...'

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “People are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it.” Rakesh added that even the kind of music that would make actors superstars, is missing from films today. Also Read - Liger Failure: Distributor Says Boycotting Ruins Poor Families of Crew Members - 'If Vijay Deverakonda Was Over-Confident...'

RAKESH ROSHAN SAYS HINDI CINEMA LACKS MEMORABLE MUSIC TODAY

He said people remember a hero from the music of a film and we are not understanding these dynamics of commercial cinema today. “Aap puraane gaano se hero ko yaad rakhte hai (You remember actors because of old songs). Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who were featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, toh hero yaad nahi aate hai (no one remembers the hero). As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present,” he explained. Also Read - Anupam Kher Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Remark on Bollywood Films' Box Office Failure: 'He Has Been Proven Wrong'

BAAHUBALI IS SIMILAR TO KARAN ARJUN, SAYS RAKESH ROSHAN

Referring to the successful South films Pushpa and RRR and why they ended up becoming so successful at the Box Office, Rakesh said they are grander and represent our culture. “f you see films like RRR and Baahubali, they have beaten-to-death stories. Baahubali is very similar to Karan Arjun. But it was presented on a bigger scale. Even the songs were larger-than-life and hence people were enticed. Aur hamare Bollywood filmmakers ko pata nahin kya ho gaya hai,” he said.

The director of films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise, mentioned that we are just too busy to make the kind of cinema that we like, we are not making what the audience likes. “They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness. They try to make so-called ‘modern cinema’ but it works with only 1 per cent of the population. It does not cater to B and C centres. So if you pick subjects that cater to the C, B and A centres and present them in a very novel way, it’ll appeal to everyone,” he concluded.

Director Prakash Jha, known for making movies like Rajneeti, Gangaajal and Arakshan among others, echoed the same sentiments as Rakesh Roshan recently. While addressing the media at an event, he said the directors are not making the movies with some X-factor. He talked about the Box Office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and said, “You have made such a film that the majority of those who have seen it aren’t praising it. I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘Wow, what a film it was.'”

Do you agree with Rakesh Roshan here?