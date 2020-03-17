Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, whose film’s title ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai‘ has been twisted to take an insensitive dig at the coronavirus pandemic, has now commented on the issue. Talking to a news daily, the veteran actor and director mentioned that it is simply disgusting to see people not realising the sensitivity of the matter and using it for their advantage. Also Read - Divorce Rates Spike in China as 'Couples Are Spending Too Much Time Together' in Coronavirus Quarantine

As the coronavirus pandemic hits the world claiming over 7000 lives worldwide, the filmmakers have been reportedly in rush to register film titles in the name of the infection with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council. Eros International reportedly got 'Corona Pyaar Hai' registered last week. The title seemed like a pun on the Roshan's 2000 blockbuster film. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, the senior filmmaker said, "It's a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It's childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight."

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was the launchpad of Rakesh Roshan's son and one of the biggest superstars of the industry today – Hrithik Roshan. It emerged as a blockbuster at the Box Office and remains one of the most reverred love stories of Hindi cinema. The director added that since the title chosen by Eros is not entirely similar to the title of his film nor does it share the same meaning, he can't take any legal action against the production house.

The report also said the banner has not announced the film and has chosen not to speak anything about it because they don’t want to act in such trying times. Your thoughts on the entire issue?