Rakesh Roshan shuts down claims Hrithik Roshan asked for Rs 500 crore for Krrish 4: ‘Nonsense’

Krrish 4 update: Rakesh Roshan says making a large-scale film like Krrish takes time, especially when the goal is to deliver high-quality visual effects and action sequences.

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Krissh 4 (PC- Instagram)

There has been a lot of speculation about Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 after reports claimed that disagreements over the film’s budget between producer Aditya Chopra and Hrithik had led to the project being shelved. However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has now put those rumours to rest. In an interview with Mid-Day, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that work on Krrish 4 is moving ahead and that filming is expected to begin this year. He also dismissed reports that Hrithik had demanded a budget of Rs 500 crore from Yash Raj Films, calling such claims “nonsense.” According to him, the delay was mainly due to Hrithik’s busy schedule and commitments related to his recently launched production house.

Rakesh further said that making a large-scale film like Krrish takes time, especially when the goal is to deliver high-quality visual effects and action sequences. He added that all the previous Krrish films also took time to develop, as the focus has always been on creating a film that appeals to a wide audience. Roshan said, “There are no issues; all is smooth. It’s teamwork between Adi, Hrithik, and me,” also confirming that the script is nearly finalised and team is planning to take the project to the shooting floors by the end of 2026.

For those unaware, Krrish 4 was announced in 2018. At the time, Karan Malhotra had gained fame for Agneepath in 2012, while Siddharth Anand was chosen as producer. As the years passed, Karan Malhotra and Siddharth Anand withdrew from the project, and then in 2025, Rakesh Roshan announced that Hrithik would direct the film.

Rakesh Roshan stated that the film’s script is almost finalised, and work will begin by the end of this year. However, he added, “I will update you when everything is ready.”

Krrish is one of Bollywood’s most popular superhero franchises. Its first installment, Koi… Mil Gaya, was released in 2003 and starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rajat Bedi, and Rekha in key roles. The second film, Krrish (2006), featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, and Naseeruddin Shah. The third installment, Krrish 3 (2013), starred Hrithik Roshan alongside Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi.