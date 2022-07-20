Rakhi Sawant And Adil Khan in a Fight?: Rakhi Sawant never fails to make waves with her unfiltered statements and personal life stories. And she did it again. The actor who declared her love for businessman Adil Khan at an event was often spotted with him at events, parties, and the gym. But her recent interaction with the paparazzi says otherwise. In a recent interaction, the reality TV celebrity appeared upset. Rakhi revealed that she travelled all the way to Delhi to see her boyfriend Adil Khan, but he never showed up.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's Pregnancy Confirmed by Rakhi Sawant: 'She's Going to be a Mommy'

Rakhi Sawant was all dolled up with blonde hair, a pink salwar suit, and lots of makeup. In the video, Rakhi flaunted her new hair and said, "I got this for Adil. My kajal got smudged as I was crying for around two hours on the flight. I will not call him now… self-respect, my attitude. Do you know I flew to Delhi yesterday and have returned to Mumbai today. He did not come to meet me. We were supposed to come to Mumbai together." She got emotional and added, "I am so sad."

Rakhi Sawant Interacts With Paparazzi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Rakhi Sawant claimed that after being ignored for more than two hours by Aadil, she took a flight to Mumbai alone, cried nonstop on the way home, ruining her mascara, and decided to teach Aadil a lesson by not phoning him at all. The paparazzi who were waiting for the pair at the airport caught her on tape telling them everything.

Rakhi’s fans believed that Adil needed a break or some space from her. One of the users wrote, “Adil thodasa relax mai rehena chatehe isliye nahi mila Rakhi ji se.” Another user wrote, “Hasu ya rou?” One of them also wrote, ” So much drama.” While several others appreciated her ner look.

