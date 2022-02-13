Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from her husband Ritesh Singh on her social media handle on Sunday. The duo was last seen together as Bigg Boss 15 participants, with many public appearances following their time on the show. Rakhi revealed that she has part ways with Ritesh since things weren’t the same after she left Bigg Boss 15 house. She stated that they both did everything in their power to make the marriage work, but things did not go as planned.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Bigg Boss 15 Set, Fire Engines Rush To Spot, No Casualties Reported

Sharing a post on her Instagram, she wrote a lengthy statement, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always (sic).” Also Read - Karan Kundrra Has a Valentine’s Day Surprise For Tejasswi Prakash, Will He Pop The Marriage Question?

Take a look at her statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

While some of Rakhi’s fans wished her strength during this time while others assumed it had to happen, One of the users wrote, “This is the best decision, we’re proud of you.” While another wrote, “Everything was planned by bigg boss for Trp, Ritesh and Rakhi were never married ! It’s all scripted.”

Rakhi and Ritesh were spotted together at Shamita Shetty’s birthday. She had also been posting their videos on social media on a regular basis. Unfortunately, the two couldn’t sustain their relationship.

