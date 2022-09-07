Rakhi Sawant viral video: Rakhi Sawant is in a happy relationship with her beau Adil Khan. The two are going strong for a long time and now, Rakhi is also comfortable with marriage talks. While talking to the media recently, she said she and Adil will soon be getting married. However, she also apologised to her man in front of the media.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Undergoes Major Surgery For Knot Around Uterus. Shares Her Ordeal

Rakhi, who is known for her bold avatars both on and off the screen, said she regrets wearing revealing clothes. The popular dancer talked about her latest photoshoot with Adil in which she wore a metallic gown with a plunging neckline. Rakhi said her dress came at the very last moment and she had no other choice. The actor said she wanted to apologise to Adil for the same. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Calls Uorfi Javed Her Cheli, Slams Boyfriend Adil For Not Letting Her Wear Short Clothes - Watch Exclusive Video

RAKHI SAWANT: I WILL BE CAREFUL FROM THE NEXT TIME

“I apologise to Adil for wearing revealing clothes. I know it isn’t allowed in Islam but I couldn’t do anything at the last moment as the fashion designer gave them to me, and I couldn’t try it before the photo shoot. But I will be careful the next time and not hurt my love, Adil. I have always told that I won’t upset Adil but suddenly the fashion designers gave me clothes like the old Rakhi and I had no choice,” she told the media. Also Read - Urfi Javed Accuses Man of ‘Cyber Raping,’ Shares Screenshots of Messages, Rakhi Sawant Offers Help - See Viral Post

WATCH RAKHI SAWANT APOLOGISING FOR WEARING REVEALING CLOTHES:

In the same interview, she also spoke about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Brahmastra facing boycott calls on social media. Rakhi said she loves both the actors and requested everyone to boycott their movie. What do you think of Rakhi’s statements on wearing bold outfits?