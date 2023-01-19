Rakhi Sawant Arrested by Police, Sherlyn Chopra Tweets Breaking News

Home

In a recent tweet actor and model Sherlyn Chopra has revealed that Rakhi Sawant has been arrested by the police.

Rakhi Sawant Arrested: Rakhi Sawant is always making it to the news tabloids and entertainment portal with regard to her personal and professional life. The actor who has recently been a major scoop for gossip mills about her secret wedding is once again sparking controversy. Sherlyn Chopra has recently claimed in one of her tweets that Rakhi has been arrested by the Amboli police. After her husband Adil Khan Durrani accepted Rakhi as his wife, The actor was worried as her mother is currently hospitalised. Rakhi’s mother Jaya Bheda is admitted at Mumbai’s Tata Cancer Hospital and also said that Mukesh Ambani is helping her with her mother’s treatment. Now, the news about her recent arrest has left netizens in utter shock.

BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

SHERLYN CHOPRA CLAIMS RAKHI SAWANT IS ARRESTED BY AMBOLI POLICE

Sherlyn captioned her tweet as, “BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT”. She tweeted the same in Hindi as well. Netizens had mixed reaction to the post. Few users sympathised with Rakhi as her mother is in a critical condition. A netizen commented on Sherlyn’s tweet and mentioned, “Already rakhi is going through a tough time..her mother is in critical stage…have some humanity!!”

There hasn’t been any official confirmation about the same so far. More details are awaited.

