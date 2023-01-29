Home

Rakhi Sawant Bids Adieu to Her Late Mother in Emotional Video as Adil Khan Stands by Her Side – Watch

Rakhi Sawant Bids Adieu to Her Late Mother: Rakhi Sawant, known for entertaining the audience with her dance videos and viral reels is going through a huge loss. The actor and dancer lost her mother on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Rakhi was left heartbroken as her mother Jaya Sawant passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her husband Adil Khan Durrani and friends from television industry stood by her side. The actor arrived at Oshiwara Christian Graveyard in Mumbai on Sunday. She was seen performing the prayer prior to her mother’s last rites. Actor Rashmin Desai also came to be with Rakhi and even requested the paps to leave the latter alone for some time. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a series of videos and pictures from Jaya Sawant’s last rites.

Rakhi in a white salwar-suit guided the van which carried her mom’s casket to the graveyard. She arrived at the Cooper hospital with Adil, as they could be seen walking hand-in-hand. Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, Juhu told that Jaya Sawant died at 9 pm on Saturday. “She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here,” as reported by PTI.

Rakhi had earlier told in April 2022, that Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had provided help for her mother’s treatment. May the departed soul rest in peace.

