Rakhi Sawant has recently confirmed dating Adil Durrani who is six years younger to him. In an interview, Rakhi revealed the hardships she is facing in her current relationship and that is – not getting accepted by Adil Durrani's parents. Rakhi told ETimes, "I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha (nothing felt nice). Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older to him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him."

Rakhi Sawant also said that she is confused as her boyfriend Adil's family has not accepted their relationship. "I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil's family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein (things got chaotic). His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai (I have found love with much difficulty). I hope his khandaan accepts me," she told the portal.

A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant spoke about her boyfriend in front of paparazzi, the latter was seen cuddling her. When asked about Rakhi, Adil quipped and then said, "She is a very nice female. She is very down-to-earth." Rakhi who was seen blushing and later said, "Jab God data haih chappar faad kar data hai."