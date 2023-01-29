Home

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down in a Video as She Mourns Her Mother’s Death, Says ‘Aapke Bina Kuch Nhi Raha…’

Rakhi Sawant‘s mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after a long battle with brain tumour and cancer. Videos of actress crying inconsolably after her mother's death have surfaced online.

Rakhi Sawant‘s mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday following rigorous brain tumour therapy. The popular actor’s mother was battling a fatal illness for the past three years. Rakhi shared the news with a heartbreaking video from the hospital. In the video, Rakhi can be seen sitting on the floor offering prayers while her mother rests on the bed. The actress informed about the demise by sharing the video on her Instagram account.

Sharing the video, She wrote “Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya.. Or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nhi bacha.. I love you MAA.. Aap ke bina kuch nhi raha,ab koun meri pukar sunega or koun mujhe gale lagayega maa.. Ab Mai kya karu…kaha jauuuu.. I miss you Aai,” Netizens and celebrities came forward to express their support for Rakhi. Rahul Vaidya, Jasleen Matharu, Pavitra Punia, and Jackkie Shroff, among others, expressed their condolences.

Rakhi Sawant was seen sobbing uncontrollably as she mourned the loss of her beloved mother. When the paparazzi surrounded her, she told them about her mother’s death and even mentioned that her mother was in a lot of pain the day before. “Maa ab nahi rahi…” Rakhi was also seen asking ‘where is Adil (her husband Adil Khan Durrani)?’ in one of the videos posted on Instagram. She also cried taking ‘bhai (brother)’ Salman Khan’s name in a video. Rakhi stood near an ambulance and broke down as her mother’s body was being taken away.

Rakhi’s mother Jaya Bheda was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. And she was hospitalized in a Criticare Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu.

May Jaya Sawant’s soul rest in peace!