Rakhi Sawant recently broke down in front of the paparazzi as she confirmed that her husband Adil Khan Durrani has left her for Tanu.

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down in Front of Paps as She Confirms Separation With Adil Khan Durrani - Watch

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down in Front of Paps: Rakhi Swant is currently going through some serious turmoil in her personal life. The actor’s very-much public fallout with her husband Adil Khan Durrani is the hot topic at gossip mills. Rakhi has made some serious allegations on her husband of cheating on her. She has stated that Adil has left her for another woman and now she will take the legal route against him. While speaking to the paps about the same, the former Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestant broke down many times. Earlier she had told the media that all was sorted out between her and her husband. The actor-dancer revealed her husband was having an extra-marital affair with a girl named Tanu.

RAKHI SAWANT MAKES SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ADIL KHAN DURRANI

While speaking to the paparazzi she said, “Adil ne finally decision le liya ki woh Tanu ke saath rehenge 9Adil has fianlly made his decision that from now onwards he will live with Tanu). Kal unhone bol diya mujhe, ki mai jaa raha hoon tumhe chod ke, mai Tanu ke saath rahunga (Yesterday, he told me that he is leaving m for Tanu). Mera Istemaal kiya Bollywood mai ane ke liye (My husband used me in order to pursue his Bollywood dream). Mai court jaungi (I will move to the court to seek justice). Mere saare paise unhone le liye (Adil took all my money). Mere pass saare proof hai (I have the proof).

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

