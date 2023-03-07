Home

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down After Buying New House in Dubai: ‘Meri Zindagi Ke Colours Khatam…’

Rakhi Sawant recently broke down after she bought a new house in Dubai as she recalled happier times with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down After Buying New House: Rakhi Sawant recently spoke to the paparazzi about getting a new house in Dubai. The actor got emotional recalling her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi wiped her tears while wishing ‘Happy Holi’ to her fans. She also shared travelling with her mother to Dubai earlier. Rakhi was spotted at the airport in black gym wear on Monday evening. She has had troubles few months while handling legal issues relating to her marriage with Adil. She had accused the latter of infidelity and even cheating her by taking her money. Her much public dispute with her ex-husband followed by the unfortunate demise of her mother took an emotional toll on the actor.

CHECK OUT RAKHI SAWANT’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

RAKHI SAWANT GETS EMOTIONAL REMEMBERING ADIL KHAN DURRANI

Rakhi, while speaking to the paparazzi said “waha pe aur ek ghar liya maine, gaadi lia, meri company ne mujhe dia (I got one more house in Dubai, and also a car, my company gave that to me).” But she stopped midway and broke down in tears as she pointed out the spot where she had showered Adil with rose petals in July last year. “Adil ke sar par phool daale they maine, aapko yaad aara hai, uska swagat kia tha. Aur usne apni girlfriendo ko bola ki naatak hai (do you remember, I had showered Adil with roses and welcomed him. And he told his girlfriends that it was all a drama).” She further added “meri zindagi ka colours to khatam ho chuka hai (there are no colours in my life anymore)”.

RAKHI SAWANT HEARTBROKEN TO SEE KIARA-SIDHARTH’S MUSHY PHOTOS

Previously, Rakhi even teared up reacting to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s mushy wedding pictures. She had told the media “I am feeling extremely sad that Kiara and Sidharth got married, their happy news should get viral everywhere in the world, such a pious wedding, just look at here, my bad news is getting circulated everywhere.” She also stated that, “I feel so bad whenever I see weddings, I feel disgusted whenever I see lovebirds around me, I start crying. 14th February is coming, and see I am crying from within.”

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

