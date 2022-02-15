Rakhi Sawant breaks silence Ritesh ending marriage with her: Actor Rakhi Sawant recently announced her separation from her husband Ritesh. The popular entertainer took to social media and revealed that things are not going well and they have decided to end their marriage, which most people didn’t believe even existed before Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Announces Separation With Husband Ritesh, Fans Say, ‘Yeh Toh Hona Hi Tha’

Now, speaking about their decision, Rakhi told a daily that it seemed Ritesh was with him for the media attention and the money and once Bigg Boss got over, he stopped giving her the attention. The actor spoke to ETimes and said, "I felt he was staying in my house only to be at the Grand Finale. Bigg Boss ke contract mein hain that 'you have to pay Rs 2 crore if you don't attend the Grand Finale'."

Rakhi added that Ritesh stopped behaving affectionately with her in the public and that was another blow to their relationship. "Besides, he was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media. Only I was kissing him. He is a shy person, lekin un baton se zarror jyaada lagne laga tha," she said.

Rakhi went on to allege that Ritesh even told her that their marriage wasn't legal since he was already married before. When asked if she knew about his previous marriage, Rakhi said, "Yes, but I didn't know his wife's strong stance until I came out of 'Bigg Boss 15 and read her interviews. Honestly, I don't know who has harassed whom- did she harass him or did he harass her? The daily reported her saying she even pleaded at Ritesh's feet to not leave her but he was stuck to his decision.

“He didn’t take my calls. Even my mother tried to explain and request him while he was leaving. She was crying and telling him that this is not the right way to lead a life. As I said, I truly loved him. I kept our marriage intact despite the fact that he hardly stayed with me ever since he came into my life,” she said.