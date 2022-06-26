Rakhi Sawant Breaks Silence on Her Transformation: Rakhi Sawant has finally broken silence on her sudden transformation comprising her changed dressing sense. Rakhi credited her boyfriend Adil for the drastic change in her fashion statements. Rakhi told that Adil doesn’t like her wearing revealing clothes or showing off cleavage so she has decided to stay within her limits. She said she doesn’t want to do anything that Adil or her family doesn’t like. Rakhi also pointed out that none of the actresses willingly expose in movies but to survive in the industry skin show is necessary. Rakhi stated that any female actor starts in the industry as a salwar-suit clad girl next door but has no choice and ends up donning a two-piece bikini in her next film.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Along With Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani Snapped At Airport, Says 'Choti Umar Ke Boyfriend Ke Karan Followers Badh Rahe'

Rakhi Creates Her Boundaries

Rakhi said in a video while interacting with Filmy Kalakar, “Fashion karo magar cleavage mat dikhao, hot dress pehno, sexy dress pehno (Fashion doesn’t mean exposing cleavage, you may wear short or sexy dress though). Unko pasand nahi ki main cleavage dikaun (Adil doesn’t like me showing cleavage). Mere saare koi bhi award ka dress wo hi select karte hain, jab wo select karte hain tab main pehenti hoon (Adil selects all the outfits for my award shows, when he selcts then only I wear it). Main ek dayre me rehna chahti hoon, main film industry, apni janta, mera Adil, unka pariwar, sabko saath leke chalna chahti hoon (I want to stay within a limit and consider the film industry, my fans, Adil and his family). Jo khuda ko nahi pasand wo main nahi karna chahti hoon (I don’t want to go against God’s will).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Sobs Uncontrollably as Ex-Husband Hacks Social Media, Online Payment Methods: 'Woh Meri Gandi Video…

Rakhi Does Not Like Exposing

Rakhi also mentioned that since she doesn’t have a God father it’s not up to her to do selective work. She stated, “Zyada vulagarity aur expose kar ke kisi ko kya mila hai (What has anybody achieved from exposing or vulgarity)? Filmo me heroines salwar kameez me girl next door se second film me seedhe two-piece pehen leti hain (Film actresses start as girl next door salwar kameez clad to appearing in two-piece in their next movie). Koi dil se nahi karta expose, main to bilkul nahi karti, main to masoom hoon (Nobody exposes willingly, neither do I, I am very innocent). Industry me koi mera chacha-mama nahi baitha jo mujhe saari pehna ke kaam de (I don’t have an uncle or godfather in the industry who would offer me sari-clad roles).”

Rakhi started her career in music videos and special appearances in movies. Rakhi had her shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 1. She was also a challenger in Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan.



