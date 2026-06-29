Rakhi Sawant calls Akanksha Chamola ‘jhoothi’ after announcing divorce with Guarav Khanna; Netizens do agree -Check reactions

Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, made a revelation at the Lock Upp 2 premiere that left everyone shocked. She shared that she and Gaurav had decided to separate and had been living apart for

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Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola (PC -Twitter)

Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, made a revelation at the Lock Upp 2 premiere that left everyone shocked. She shared that she and Gaurav had decided to separate and had been living apart for the past year. Netflix later shared a clip of Akanksha’s statement on its Instagram account. Rakhi Sawant’s comment on the post has now grabbed attention, with many social media users supporting her reaction.

What did Rakhi Sawant comment?

In Lock Upp Season 2, contestants opened up about personal secrets, and Akanksha Chamola’s revelation left many surprised. She shared that she is separating from Gaurav Khanna, but many fans are finding it difficult to believe. Some viewers feel that Akanksha may have made the statement for attention or to create buzz around the show. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the clip shared by Netflix on Instagram. Commenting on the video, Rakhi wrote a blunt one-word reaction: “Jhoothi” (liar) along with a laughing emoji, making it clear that she was not convinced by Akanksha’s announcement. Rakhi’s comment quickly grabbed attention on social media and triggered a wave of reactions. While some users agreed with her, others questioned whether Akanksha’s divorce announcement was genuine or part of the reality show’s promotional strategy.

Many users supported Rakhi in the comments section. One person wrote, “I also feel she is lying.” Another commented, “After the show, both of them will get back together and she will say she realised Gaurav is her soulmate.” Someone else pointed out, “Everyone is shocked, but she is smiling.”

Some users also commented that separating from Akanksha would be good for Gaurav. One user wrote, “I am happy for Gaurav. She was a misfit for him.” Another commented, “Who talks about divorce so happily?” One user compared it to Bigg Boss and wrote, “Rubina had said something similar in Bigg Boss and they are still together.” Another called it “a good storyline for the show,” while one user wrote, “Gaurav bhai, this is a very good decision.” Another comment read, “This fake drama feels scripted.”

After Akanksha’s statement went viral, people also started revisiting her Instagram timeline. The couple had been seen together on several occasions, including a Holi celebration where they shared pictures together. However, Akanksha was absent from some gatherings and events with friends, which many assumed was due to her work commitments. Gaurav Khanna, who won Bigg Boss 19, was also supported by Akanksha during Family Week. During her appearance on the show, Gaurav appeared caring and emotional towards her. Akanksha also kissed him and jokingly said that she would give him an “adult kiss,” a moment that had caught viewers’ attention at the time.

At the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha said, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public.” She further added, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We just don’t think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And unfortunately, those futures are not with each other.”

Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.