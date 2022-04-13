Rakhi Awant Proud BMW X1 Owner: Actor Rakhi Sawant surely knows how to remain in limelight with her outspoken confessions. Few months ago when Rakhi was spotted outside a car showrrom, the paps quizzed her on her plans to buy a new car. To which the actor candidly replied, “I am not Salman Khan to be able to afford such a luxury car.” The former Bigg Boss contestant recently became proud owner of BMW X1 gifted to her by friends Adil Khan Durrani and hair and skin specialist Shelly Lather.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes All Floral This Time in Backless High-Slit Dress, Fans Say 'Aaj Sahi Pehna Hai'

Check out this video shared by Rakhi on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Thanked Her Friends For The Great Surprise!

Sharing her excitement, Rakhi Sawant thanked her friends on her Instagram post for the surprise gift. In the Instagram video, the actor is seen posing with Adil and Shelly in front of the brand new luxary car. The actor wrote, “Thank you so much my dear friend @shellylather raj bhai and @adil__khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise !! Thanks a ton means a lot to me !! God bless 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏” In the video, Rakhi can be seen cutting a cake in front of her brand new car. Also Read - Chennai IT Firm Gifts BMWs To Honour Employees Loyalty | See Photos

Rakhi’s Instagram Fam Showers Her With Love!

Rakhi Sawant’s long time friend actor Kashmera Shah congratulated her in the comments. Kashmera commented, “Congratulations.” A user wrote, “Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.” Another fan commented, “So happy for you❤️.” Check out the adorable comments on Rakhi’s post:

Rakhi Sawant Earlier Revealed She Can’t Afford Luxury Cars Like Salman Khan

A few months ago when spotted outside a car showroom, Rakhi Sawant denied any plans of buying a luxury car. Speaking of her humble roots, Rakhi said she preferred travelling in auto rikshaws. The former Bigg Boss contestant told, “I’m happy with my current car too, and grateful to God for keeping me healthy.”

Check out this video by pap Viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

When Rakhi Wanted To Become A Pilot

Rakhi recently shared a video of her in-flight-experience. When the actor asked her co-passengers whether she should fly the plane. The shocked passengers responded as, “Nahin(no).”

