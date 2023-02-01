Home

Rakhi Sawant Claims Her Marriage With Adil Durrani is on The Rocks: 'Meri Shaadi Toot Rahi Hai'

Rakhi Sawant Says Her Marriage is on The Rocks: Rakhi Sawant is always making to the headlines, be it her fashion statements or her unfiltered opinions. Recently the actor’s wedding with Adul Khan Durrani was also the talk of the town. Entertainment tabloids are always filled with scoops from her personal life as she has always been vocal about the same. Rakhi recently went through a personal tragedy as she lost her mother. Her husband Adil stood by her during her mom’s cremation. Now, in a viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be seen saying that her marriage is on the verge of separation. While some sympathized with her, a section of netizens trolled her, calling it a publicity gimmick.

RAKHI SAWANT SAYS HER MARRIAGE IS IN DANGER

Rakhi, says in the video, “Meri shaadi khatare mai hai (my marriage is in danger)…shaadi koi mazaak nahi hai (marriage is not a joke). While the actor was teary eyed and looked distress, netizens came up with mixed reactions. Some users wrote consoling messages and asked Rakhi to stay strong. Others slammed her for pretending and using such tricks for attention seeking.

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

