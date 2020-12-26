Rakhi Sawant is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house who is entertaining the audience to the fullest. In the Christmas special episode, the contestants received letters from their loved ones but Rakhi was upset as she was left. The same day later, she got a letter from her husband Ritesh which made her emotional. In the promo video, Rubina Dilaik handed over Rakhi Sawant’s husband’s letter to her, and the latter got very emotional and cried. She read out the letter, in which, Ritesh asked her to entertain everyone and win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Proposes on One Knee But Not to Jasmin Bhasin, Watch Shocking Video

The letter read, “My dear sweetheart Rakhi, you are the reason why this Christmas feels so special to me. So grateful for having you in my life. Merry Christmas! You are doing good in Bigg Boss. Please focus on entertainment and play the game like you played initial days also don’t listen to anyone and focus on your game. I want to see you winner. You are my pride always. Love You. Jeet Ke Aana Jaan”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Straight Out of Fairytale in This Yellow Tulle Dress on Bigg Boss 14

Watch the promo here:



Rakhi Sawant got happy and spoke her heart out in front of the BB camera. She said, “Tumhari busy life se mere liye thoda waqt nikalna. mujhe zindagi mein kabhi pyaar nahi mila. vo jo pyaar ki jagah hai aap mujhe zarur denge.” (Please take out some time for me from your busy life. I’ve longed for love my entire life. please give me that, I know you will. I love you.”

Rakhi entered the house with the former contestants of Bigg Boss including Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Kashmera Shah.