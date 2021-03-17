Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant is currently struggling to balance personal and professional life. Her mother Jaya Sawant is undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai so she stays with her most of the time and also, the diva is busy with the shootings of her new projects. Rakhi is a little chilled out these days as she is being helped financially by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan. Khan is taking care of her mother’s medical expenses. Rakhi’s friends from the industry are also supporting her emotionally which has helped her a lot. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Sing For Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Read on

On Tuesday afternoon, Rakhi Sawant was spotted leaving the gym in aesthetic clothes. As soon as the paps reached out to her, she started dancing happily on the streets of Mumbai. Rakhi walked dancingly to her car. As soon as she reached near her, she didn’t find her driver nearby, so she called him and said: “Kidhar hai tu? Kidhar hai? Main toh car ke paas kadhi hu. Line maar raha hai kya kisi ko kone mein bait ke? Kiske saath baita hai? (Where are you? I am standing beside the car. Are you busy flirting with someone in the corner? Who are you sitting with?)” she asked over the phone.” Also Read - 'Naagin Se Better Hai'! Rubina Dilaik's Fans Unhappy With Jasmin Bhasin's 'Wow' Comment on Tera Suit

Watch the viral video of Rakhi Sawant dancing here:

Rakhi Sawant is much appreciated for her work and stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She chose to walk out of the show in the finale by accepting a briefcase containing Rs 14 lakh. She has started shooting for a new web-series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

