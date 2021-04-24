Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has once again reiterated that her husband, Ritesh is real. This comes despite his identity being a secret to all. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Drops Video of Mom Catwalking in Hospital - Watch

Rakhi's clarification came amid rumours that that news of her marriage is not true and is merely a publicity stunt by Rakhi. In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi reiterated that her husband is real and mentioned that he is not currently in India. "Meri mom se badhkar mere liye koi nahi hai. Main jhooth kabhi nahi bolti (No one is more important to me than my mother. I never lie). I swear on my mom ki mere husband hai, maine shaadi ki hai (that I have a husband and I did get married) but he is not in India, he is out of the station," Rakhi said. She further added that she does not know where her marriage stands and said that she has no clue about the divorce also for now. I don't know what stage we are at, whether we are still married or not. Right now, there is a lockdown, so I don't know if I will stay with my husband or not, or if his divorce will come through or not. He is in Canada and they are not giving out visas yet," Rakhi said.

It was in the Bigg Boss house this year that Rakhi revealed that she is married to a man named Ritesh. She named Ritesh several times in different conversations. However, nobody knows what's Ritesh's identity which also makes some people believe that Rakhi is probably just lying about her husband.

Earlier this year, Rakhi mentioned that she and her husband have been approached for season 10 of the popular celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye. However, there is no confirmation about the same from the makers of the show so far.