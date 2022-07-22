Rakhi Sawant Defends Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot: Rakhi Sawant, known for her fierce and unfiltered views never disappoints her fans and followers. The actor recently reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. When the paparazzi asked her what does she have to say about Ranveer’s nude pictures, Rakhi responded by saying, “Tum logo ki nazar nangi hai, Ranveer k kapde bandra le gaya, wo behchara kya karta, itni garmi hai London me koi kya kare (You guys have bad gaze, Monkey took his clothes, what could he do, it’s so hot in London, what can anybody do)?” Rakhi’s beau Adil smiled at her goofy and funny reaction.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme-Fest on Twitter, Fans in Awe of His Guts And Glory - Check Funniest Memes

Netizens had funny reactions to Rakhi’s comments. A fan wrote, “Big fan love you❤️❤️.” Another person commented, “Mast tha😂😂😂😂.” A user also commented, “Arey jagat mata 🙌👏.” While a fan replied, “#rakhshi so cute.” Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda In Chappals, Steals The Limelight From Ranveer Singh At Event, Netizens Hail 'Liger' Star For His Cool & Casual Look

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. Rakhi was a contestant on the first season of the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1 and as a challenger and finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

