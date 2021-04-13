Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her antics and controversies, has recently won millions of hearts through her video. One of the paps spotted her in the streets of Mumbai where she was distributing fruits to the needy kids. On Monday, Rakhi had left her home for some grocery shopping where she saw poor kids around her. While buying for herself, she offered them apples and coconut water. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik–Sidharth Shukla Flaunt Killer Dance Moves on 'Aa Hi Jaiye, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar' Din at Holi Event, Watch

Rakhi Sawant even talked to them and urged them not to beg, She asked them to complete their education with her antics. “Go to school and don’t beg. Then work hard (kaam karne ka, bheek nahi mangne ka). Tell your mother not to produce more kids’. This made everyone laugh and even the comment section is full of messages like, “She is funny and kind”. Another one wrote: “

that line 😂teri maa ko bol jada bacha paida na kree😂😂😂ohh dammm funnyyy she is 🔥😂”. Also Read - Nach Baliye 10: Rakhi Sawant to Participate With Unseen Husband Ritesh? All You Need to Know

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s funny and kind nature in this viral video:

Rakhi Sawant was a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. She is appreciated for her work and stint inside the reality game show. She chose to walk out of the show in the finale by accepting a briefcase containing Rs 14 lakh.

On the work front, Rakhi has started shooting for a new web-series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.