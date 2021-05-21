Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Rakh Sawant has said that she is staying away from Khantron Ke Khiladi 11 and it is because of Abhinav Shukla. While interacting with the paparazzi on Thursday, Rakhi said that she is worried about another affair. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sets, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla

Talking to paparazzi Rakhi said, “Nahi baba, main nahi jaana chahti, waha Ruby nahi hai na. Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye. You never know Abhinav Shukla ke saath. Haan lekin ek kabab mein haddi hai wahan pe, Nikki Tamboli. (No baba, I don’t want to go there. What if I get involved in another affair? You never know with Abhinav. But Nikki Tamboli is there).” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Elimination: Vishal Aditya Singh Comes in Bottom 3 With Nikki Tamboli-Anushka Sen, Fails to Perform

This has come days after Rakhi confessed that she got little attached to Abhinav Shukla during her Bigg Boss journey. “Main toh sirf entertain kar rahi thi aur haan, unke husband ke saath main jhootha affair chala rahi thi. But kahin-kahin pe, main jhooth nahi bolungi, he was such a nice person, ki thoda sa ek attachment insaan ko ho jaata hai. Jaanwar ke saath ho jaata hai toh woh toh ek jeeta-jaagta insaan hai (I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being),” she said. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Being An 'Item Girl': I Have No Regrets, It Helped Put Food On My Table

During Rakhi’s Bigg Boss journey, she also wrote Abhinav’s name all over her body with lipstick and pulled strings from his boxers.

Meanwhile, Abhinav is currently in Cape Town of South Africa and is shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.