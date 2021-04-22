Mumbai: It was on April 19 that Rakhi Sawant shared that her mother, Jaya Sawant had a successful surgery as a part of her cancer treatment and now here’s proof that Rakhi’s mother is recovering well. Bigg Boss fame took to social media sharing a heartwarming video of her mother walking in the hospital corridors. Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Tests Coronavirus Positive, Goes Into Self-Quarantine

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakhi said that her mother was doing a catwalk in the hospital. “Mom ka in catwalk and Hospital (sic),” she wrote. Rakhi’s fans were quick to shower love and good wishes in the comment section. One of her fans commented, ”God bless her ❤️ we are with u Rakhi, the most loved person in the nation.” Another of her fans wrote, ”Yeaaahhhh…u won as a daughter!!!” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Takes a Stand For Shehnaaz Gill But Something About His Reply Still Irks Fans

Bigg Boss 14 fame had earlier shared a video thanking superstar Salman Khan and Sohail Khan for the successful operation of her mother. “Thank you Sohail bhai, thank you Salman bhai aap ne bacha liya meri maa ko,” she said while getting emotional. In another video that Rakhi shared, even her mom thanked Salman and said, “Main Salman ji ko namaskar karti hun. Mere Jesus ko hum pray karte the ki ab hamare paas paisa nahi hai toh hum kya karenge – kya main aise hi mar jaungi? Par Jesus ne, Salman Khan ko angel banake humare jeevan mein bheja. Aur mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hain, mera operation kara rahe hain. Unki puri family mere liye khadi rahi hai.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Mom Calls Salman Khan an 'Angel', Thanks Him And Family For Funding Her Cancer Treatment

Rakhi shared the story of her ailing mother during her journey in the Bigg Boss house. She also received Rs 14 Lakh from Bigg Boss, which she said that she will be using for her mother’s treatment.