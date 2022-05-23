Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant has fallen in love yet again with businessman Adil Durrani. Recently at an event, Rakhi Sawant flaunted her big diamond engagement ring and confirmed that the two are getting married. Rakhi Sawant has been vocal about her love life and marriage plans and she also revealed that Adil is six years younger than her and his family has problems with her choice of clothes. There is the latest update on Rakhi and Adil’s fresh relationship. It has been said that Rakhi recently got a call from Adil’s former girlfriend who warned her to stay away from him.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant - Urfi Javed Party And Dance to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,' Fans Say, 'Sangati Ka Asar’ - Watch Viral Videos

Rakhi Sawant confirms she is engaged to boyfriend Adil Durrani, Watch

In a report in E-Times, on Sunday, Rakhi got a call from a girl named Roshina Delavari who claimed to be Adil’s ex-girlfriend. Rakhi was reportedly left shocked and baffled but patiently heard Roshina out. Roshina told everything to Rakhi that she and Adil were in a relationship for four years. The report added that Rakhi Sawant immediately confronted Adil about this and he clarified that Roshina was his ex, not his present. Also Read - Chethana Raj Death: Rakhi Sawant Questions Doctor's Credibility After Actor's Death Due to Plastic Surgery

Photos of Adil Durrani’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari

Roshina and Adil Durrani met in Mysore. When asked Roshina about the same, E-Times quoted her saying, “I don’t want to talk about this.” Reacting to this, Rakhi Sawant seemed unaffected by Roshina’s call as she said she was Adil’s ex-girlfriend. “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married,” Sawant stated. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reveals Boyfriend Adil’s Family is Not Happy With Their Relationship And Her Revealing Clothes