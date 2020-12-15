Bigg Boss 14 Update: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She entered the house with Nikki Tamboli as one of the challengers. After Rakhi entered the BB house, the audience witnessed an ultimate dose of entertainment. It’s just 2 days and we see inmates going crazy over her antics. In a recent promo shared by the channel, Rakhi Sawant is seen showing her funny side yet again in a task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Evicted Vikas Gupta Shares Emotional Video, says ‘Made a Mistake and Got Punished for it'

In the clip, Rakhi along with Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Nikki Tamboli have been given ducks costume. Rakhi makes some funny comments, noises and one-liners that leave Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla in splits. Also Read - Money Heist Beats Scam: 1992 And Mirzapur 2 to Become Top Searched Show in India as Per Google Trends List 2020

Watch the funny video here:

Before entering the house, Rakhi Sawant had pleaded with her husband that he should come on the show along with her. She said, “Maine inko bola haath joke ki bhot bade show mein jaa rahi hu. Ho sake toh ek baar aajana. Kuchh toh karo, meri izzat to rakho.”

Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she has gone bankrupt and participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is the only way she can revive her career. She said that she was dealing with a bad career and therefore, she texted Sohail Khan asking him for work. “Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir”.