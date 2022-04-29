Rakhi Sawant Gets Ex-Husband’s Tattoo Removed: Actor Rakhi Sawant is always game for sensational videos on her Instagram handles. The actor always knows to attract both the paparazzi and netizens by either making weird fashion statements or funny videos. Rakhi recently posted a video from tattoo parlour where she got her ex-husband Ritesh’s name removed from her back. Check out this post from the actor’s Instagram handle:Also Read - Urfi Javed Takes a Jibe at Rakhi Sawant, Says ‘Mujhe Car Gift Karne Wala Koi Nahi Hai, Khud Leni Hain’

Rakhi Finally Gets Rid of Back Tattoo!

In the video Rakhi shows her back tattoo as she could be seen saying in the video, “aaj main apna yeh jo ritesh likha hua tattoo nikal rahi hoon finally! (today I am going to get my back tattoo inked with my husband’s name removed, finally). While introducing the tattoo parlour owner, she says, “So, come here, so you’re ready?” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant in Bizarre Tribal Avatar Promotes New Song ‘Mere Warga’, Netizens Troll With Witty Comments!

Rakhi Says Ritesh is Finally Out of My Body!

After getting a candid selfie with the team at the parlour, Rakhi is seen getting her back tattoo removed. While speaking to the camera, she says, “teen saal shaadi ke, Ritesh, tum permanently meri zindagi se aur meri body se nikal gaye, zindagi me isi liye koi tattoo nahi karwani chahiye pyar me pagla ja ke, pagal ho ke, fir nikalna bohot mushkil ho jaata hai(three years of marriage, Ritesh you permanently got out of my life and my body as well, that’s why you shouldn’t get any tattoo inked when you’re madly in love, after that getting it removes becomes very difficult). As soon as the tattoo is removed, the actor says, “I’m ok.”

