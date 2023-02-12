Home

Rakhi Sawant Feels Heartbroken After Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: ‘I Feel Disgusted When I See Lovebirds’ – Watch

Rakhi Sawant is feeling heartbroken after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding and said she feels disgusted to see lovebirds.

Rakhi Sawant Feels Heartbroken on Kiara – Sidharth Wedding: Rakhi Sawant is going through an emotional turmoil due to her public separation with husband Adil Khan Durrani. The actor has accused him of physical harassment, cheating and adultery. Rakhi had earlier told the media that Adil decided to move on with a woman named Tanu with whom he was having an extra-marital affair. Now, in a recent video sha has expressed her grief of being single on the Valentine’s Week. Rakhi stated that while the world is rejoicing over Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra wedding, people are coming across bad news about her troubled marriage. The actor said that she feels ‘disgusted’ whenever she looks at ‘lovebirds’.

RAKHI SAWANT GETS EMOTIONAL TALKING ABOUT KIARA – SIDHARTH WEDDING

In a video shared by a paparazzo entertainment portal, Rakhi told the paps, “I am feeling extremely sad that Kiara and Sidharth got married, their happy news should get viral everywhere in the world, such a pious wedding, just look at here, my bad news is getting circulated everywhere.” She further added, “I feel so bad whenever I see weddings, I feel disgusted whenever I see lovebirds around me, I start crying. 14th February is coming, and see I am crying from within.”

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

