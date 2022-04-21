Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against controversy queen Rakhi Sawant who recently uploaded a video on Instagram where she was dressed in a tribal costume and made fun of the adivasi community. Rakhi, in the video, was heard saying, “Hey guys aap mera yeh look dekh rahe hai aaj…poora tribal looks…poora adivasi jisko hum kehte hain (Hey Guys you are seeing this look of mine today…complete tribal looks…the whole tribal is what we call it).” Jharkhand’s Kendriya Sarna Samiti has allegedly lodged FIR against Rakhi Sawant for uploading a vulgar video.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant in Bizarre Tribal Avatar Promotes New Song ‘Mere Warga’, Netizens Troll With Witty Comments!

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s viral tribal video here:

According to Kendriya Sarna Samiti, the video uploaded by Rakhi, has hurt the feelings of the tribal community and hence, action should be taken against her under suitable sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to the head of Samiti, the way Rakhi Sawant is speaking in a half naked dress on social media shows a sense of inferiority against the tribal community which has hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. "We want Rakhi Sawant to apologies publically before the tribal community, failing which, we will continue agitation against her," said the head.