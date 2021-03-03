Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant were making headlines on Wednesday morning as it was reported that they have landed in legal trouble. A complaint was lodged with the police in Delhi against Rakhi and her brother Rakesh Sawant, along with a person named Raj Khatri for alleged fraud. Rakhi Sawant has revealed that she’s taken the legal route and will file a defamation suit. Her brother Rakesh’s reaction comes hours after news broke that an FIR has been registered. “It has nothing to do with me, my legal team will file a defamation suit soon. This is a publicity stunt and our legal team will take action,” she told Spotboye. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Shares a Stunning Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her a 'Jalpari'

Rakhi's brother Rakesh has also reacted to the FIR in the same report. He shared details of the events that unfolded between the two. "I invested Rs 3 lakhs for the renovation of the institute in 2017. But just before we could open the institute, I had to return to Mumbai for my mother's stomach operation. I was here for a month and when I went back to Delhi, I got to know the place was rented to some Sardar ji. So, when I had come back to Mumbai for my mother's operation in a hurry, I had forgotten my cheque books and some more stuff back in Delhi, which I got to know have been misplaced. In fact, I had even filed a complaint for my missing cheque books and some more stuff. I had even informed my bank to stop all withdrawals," he said.

"Rakhi has nothing to do with all this. She has no clue about the deal. I called Shailendra so many times on returning to Delhi, at that time they never took my calls. And now, when Rakhi has come out of the Bigg Boss house, they are using this opportunity to gain publicity by presenting my old cheque books and claiming that I have done a fraud," he added.

Rakhi Sawant was appreciated for her stint in Bigg Boss 14. In the game show, she bashed contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni for looking down upon Rakhi and commenting on her appearance. Rakhi emerged as the only challenger who reached the Grand Finale of the show. However, instead of waiting for the audience’s verdict, she chose to take the bag of Rs 14 lakh and left the show as she always maintained that she had entered the show because she needed money for her mother’s cancer treatment and therefore when the finalists were given a choice of taking the suitcase and leaving the show, she opted for the same.