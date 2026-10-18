Rakhi Sawant gets non-bailable warrant in 2010 suicide case, fails to appear before UP court

A case linked to a death reported more than a decade ago has returned to the spotlight after a court in Uttar Pradesh took action against the actor over her non-appearance.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/rakhi-sawant-gets-non-bailable-warrant-in-2010-suicide-case-fails-to-appear-before-up-court-8537156/ Copy

Rakhi Sawant’s absence from UP court hearing leads to non-bailable warrant (PC: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant often makes headlines for her outspoken comments and public appearances, but the actor is now facing renewed attention over a legal case dating back more than a decade. A court in Uttar Pradesh has taken action against her after she reportedly failed to appear for hearings in a case linked to a man’s death in 2010. The matter is connected to remarks allegedly made on her television show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. The latest development has brought the old case back into focus, with the next court hearing scheduled for December.

Why has a court issued a warrant against Rakhi Sawant?

A court in Jhansi issued a non-bailable warrant against Rakhi Sawant on Friday after she repeatedly failed to appear before it. District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava confirmed the development. Civil Judge (Junior Division) Anjali issued the warrant in connection with the case, which relates to the alleged suicide of Laxman Ahirwar in November 2010.

According to the prosecution, Ahirwar, who lived in the Hansari Prem Nagar area of Jhansi, died on November 10, 2010. His mother, Savitri, had filed a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station, alleging that Sawant had used insulting and objectionable language about her son during an episode of Rakhi Ka Insaaf aired in October that year. These claims form part of the case and should not be treated as a final finding of guilt.

What is the 2010 suicide case about?

The case reportedly began after Laxman Ahirwar and his wife, Anita, were invited to Sawant’s television show following disagreements in their marriage. Anita, who was from Rajgarh, had returned to her parental home after disputes between the couple.

The prosecution alleges that comments made during the show humiliated Ahirwar and that he later died by suicide. His mother’s complaint raised concerns about the language used during the programme. The court proceedings are intended to address the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the case.

When is the next hearing scheduled?

The next hearing has been scheduled for December 1, according to government counsel Mridul Kant Srivastava. The non-bailable warrant was issued after Sawant reportedly did not attend earlier hearings. Further proceedings will determine how the case moves forward.

Rakhi Sawant’s recent public appearances

Away from the courtroom, Sawant has also been in the news for her comments on other celebrities. She recently voiced support for Sunita Ahuja amid speculation surrounding Govinda’s personal life and criticised the actor’s alleged association with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Her remarks included strong language directed at Swarnkar, although the claims about the alleged relationship remain disputed.

Sawant also attracted attention at Mumbai airport after asking photographers not to film her from behind. Referring to Salman Khan, she said, “Salman Bhai ne bola na, peeche se video nahi lene ka, aage se lene ka!” The remark drew attention to the boundaries celebrities sometimes try to set with paparazzi.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.