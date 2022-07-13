Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is back with her crazy antics! The Bigg Boss fame actress was recently snapped outside the gym with a friend and left the onlookers and paps in shock as she came out from her work-out place sporting a fake baby bump. Rakhi who is usually seen in chic gym wear was accompanied by a friend who kept asking jokingly who’s baby she was carrying to which the actress gave hilarious response.Also Read - No Cleavage! Rakhi Sawant Says 'Adil Mujhe Expose Karne Se Mana Nahi Karte' But... - Watch Viral Video

While speaking to the paparazzi, Rakhi hilariously said, ‘mere bachhe aane wale hain, ye sabko sudhar denge’. In another video she was heard saying: “They are innocent and pure. Ye Adil ke bachhe hai. There’s corruption, murder, thefts and wars. There are so many wrongdoings in the world. God has blessed me with two Messiahs. They are coming as Messiahs to free the world from sinners like you all.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Is In A Live In Relationship With Adil, Says, 'Adil Doesn't Like Cleavage' - Watch Video

Take a look at the videos below: Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Says She Will Give Birth to 'Messiah' After Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy News: 'Shaadi Se Pehle...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)



However, Rakhi soon revealed that she was carrying two balloons inside her belly and later burst them. Everyone started laughing out loud seeing her antics. Recently, after Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement too, Rakhi had expressed her desire to become a mother herself. She warned paps that it could well happen before marriage as well though she later called it a ‘gunaah.’

On the personal front, after her bitter separation with husband Ritesh, Rakhi found a solace in businessman Adil Khan Durrani. They started dating in February this year and the duo is going strong, in-fact Adil also bought Rakhi a house in Dubai.