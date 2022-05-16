Meet Rakhi Sawant’s New Boyfriend Adil Durrani: Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has recently revealed in an event that she has a boyfriend after getting divorced with Ritesh. The man who gifted Rakhi Sawant brand new BMW car, is his boyfriend – Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi recently gave details about Adil and revealed that she finally got the love of her life and he is Adil. It seems like this is joke, but it’s not! Taking to her respective Instagram handle, Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she talked about her boyfriend Adil.Also Read - What ! Rakhi Sawant Has Finally Found The Love Of Her Life Again, Blows Him A Virtual Kiss On Video Call | Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant also spoke about her boyfriend in front of paparazzi, the latter was seen cuddling with her. When asked about Rakhi, Adil quipped and then said, “She is a very nice female. She is very down-to-earth.” Rakhi who was seen blushing and later said, “Jab God data haih chappar faad kar data hai.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Poses Like Poonam Pandey in Viral Video, Fans Say 'Mia Khalifa Ka Bhi Kardo Didi' - Watch

What does Adil Khan Durrani do?

Adil has a business of sale and purchase of used cars. As per his Linkedin profile, Adil Khan Durrani is the Managing Director at Used cars. His Instagram handle also shows interests in cars and machines. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Erases Ritesh's Tattoo From Back, Says 'Pyar Mein Aisa Nahi Karna...' - Watch Video

Watch Rakhi Sawant Introducing Her New Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well now, it seems that Rakhi Sawant has moved on in her life and has found love in Adil Khan Durrani.