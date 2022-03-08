Mumbai: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant never misses a chance to hit the headlines, all thanks to her outspoken nature. In a recent interview at ITA Awards 2022, Rakhi recalled a childhood memory that embarrassed her. While speaking to ETimes, Rakhi was asked to speak about a rebellious act she pulled off as a teenager and the actor seemed quite hesitant to answer at first. She started off by saying that her mother will kill but then decided to open up anyway. Elaborating the condom incident, Rakhi said, “When I was a kid and on Holi, I didn’t know, I found a balloon in my house. Usme, I poured the colourful water and I was throwing to the people, you know, on their face. And everybody was abusing me and that time I was saying ‘bura na mano Holi hai!’ At that time, people were saying ‘Idiot! I will kill you!’ I said ‘Why? It’s Holi!’ Everyone was screaming at me and then I got to know that it was not a balloon, it was a condom.”Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Rakhi Sawant Dances With Ranveer Singh, Kisses Alia Bhatt in Extraordinary Look- Watch Viral Videos

On Sunday night, Rakhi Sawant stole the show at ITA Awards when she grooved with Ranveer Singh on the red carpet. As soon she entered the award ceremony, wearing a black shimmery jacket with pants, boots, red belt, and a big rose on her head, she posed with Alia Bhatt, hugged and kissed her then talked about Bhatt’s powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. After that, she met Ranveer Singh and danced on Tatad Tatad song. Also Read - Braj Holi Mahotsav 2022 Date, History And Major Attractions: 3-Day Long Festival of Colours, Traditions And Culture

