Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has opened up about being an 'item girl' in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Rakhi, who featured in several songs including Mohabbat Hai Mirchi and Dekhta Hai Tu Kya said that she has no regrets about the same since it helped her putting food on the table.

Rakhi talked about the same in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan and mentioned that she did not have the talent for a lead role in a movie. "Har koi ladki heroine toh nahi ban sakti na Bollywood mein? Koi item girl, koi sister ka character, koi negative role, koi special role, koi maa ka role, koi bhabhi ka role (Every girl cannot be an actor in Bollywood. Some become item girls, some take small roles, negative roles or some special role or mother's role)," she said.

Rakhi went on to say that she is thankful to Bollywood for giving a special space to her. "Jab mujh mein woh heroine ka nahi tha talent aur main ek item girl ban gayi, jisse mera parivaar chala, toh mujhe iss cheez se koi regret nahi. Mujhe proud hai ki Bollywood ne mujhe ek jagah di (I did not have the talent to be an actor, so I became an item girl. This helped me feed my family, run my household. I have no regrets about it)," she said.

Rakhi also done several small roles in films including Masti, Main Hoon Na and Dil Bole Hadippa. She has also done reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Zara Nachke Dikha.

