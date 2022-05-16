Rakhi Sawant is a big controversial queen and leaves no chance to make headlines with her stints on camera. She is known for being outspoken and that’s why she has got the tag of controversy queen. Recently, she was trolled for posing like Poonam Pandey, who won several hearts in reality show Lock Upp. A pap spotted her and asked her to pose, so she gave some weird expressions while taking out her tongue, on which social media users got angry and they made lewd comments.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Runs Away After Getting Caught Recording Dance Reel On Terrace. Watch

In the viral video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi was seen sitting back in her car and posing for the shutterbugs who ask her to pose once like Poonam. Rakhi, dressed in a red revealing dress with front cut tied with ribbon lace, took out her tongue.

Netizens brutally slammed and asked her not to show vulgar content online and trolled her gaining attention like this. "Sometimes actors or actresses behave like this to get attention", a user wrote. Another wrote, "We can still bear your tantrum but not cheapness….your gesture is vernacular and most vulgar. Be like a responsible lady to the society." Someone asked in the comments, "Mia Khalifa Ka Bhi Acting Kardo Didi".

Watch Rakhi Sawants’ video where she is acting like Poonam Pandey:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant announced officially that she is dating someone named Adil and confessed her love for him. At an event, Rakhi did a video call to her boyfriend and showed him to the media. Well, paps asked her to give him a kiss, and she also did that. Watch the video:

